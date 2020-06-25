Advertisement

Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

This image shows the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
This image shows the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.(Source: U.S. Supreme Court)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

The justices ruled in the case of man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka. The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the U.S. border from Mexico.

The high court reversed a lower-court ruling in favor of the man, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was placed in expedited removal proceedings that prohibit people who fail initial interviews from asking federal courts for much help.

Since 2004, immigration officials have targeted for quick deportation undocumented immigrants who are picked up within 100 miles of the U.S. border and within 14 days of entering the country. The Trump administration is seeking to expand that authority so that people detained anywhere in the U.S. and up to two years after they got here could be quickly deported.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court threw out a trial judge's ruling that had blocked the expanded policy. Other legal issues remain to be resolved in the case.

The administration has made dismantling the asylum system a centerpiece of its immigration agenda, saying it is rife with abuse and overwhelmed by meritless claims. Changes include making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration court, denying asylum to anyone on the Mexican border who passes through another country without first seeking protection there, and flying Hondurans and El Salvadorans to Guatemala with an opportunity to seek asylum there instead of the U.S.

On Monday, the Trump administration published sweeping new procedural and substantive rules that would make it much more difficult to get asylum, triggering a 30-day period for public comment before they can take effect.

The United States became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017, according to UN figures, many of them Mexican and Central American families fleeing endemic violence.

___

Associated Press writer Elliott Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER
Trump's standing in Wisconsin appears to be suffering from the extraordinary period of turmoil, and his visit is part of a concerted effort to shore up support in friendlier areas that can make or break his reelection chances.

Local

Charleston to host 4th of July celebration

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
City of Charleston to host fireworks celebration on the 4th of July.

News

OTT

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Putnam Graduation

National

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Latest News

National

Antarctic penguins may benefit from less sea ice, study says

Updated: 17 minutes ago
New research indicates that penguins in Antarctica may actually benefit from less sea ice.

National

Jobless claims and depressed economy show damage from virus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

National

Calls for investigation into Colo. man’s in-custody death grow

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

National

Police: South Dakota woman confesses to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A 21-year-old South Dakota woman is accused of killing a 5-year-old after he died from abuse injuries.

News

146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators. The Derby will run on September 5.

National

Coronavirus hits record highs in 3 most populated states

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The three most populous states in the U.S. are experiencing a record number of COVID-19 cases.