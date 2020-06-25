Kentucky’s Department of Public Health issues health advisory for popular vacation spot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Department for Public Health issued an advisory for those who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina recently.

The guidance follows a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that began after Myrtle Beach started their reopening phase on May 15 causing a spike in case.

The state noticed a couple of cases that could be linked to Kentuckians who have traveled to the beach including nine members from a group who traveled to Myrtle Beach on June 11th through the 14th and tested positive for COVID-19.

DPH advises those in the state who have traveled to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus,” said Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

The department also stresses that exposure to COVID-19 is not limited to Myrtle Beach.

