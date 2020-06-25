Man charged after fire injures firefighter
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities say.
The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March fire.
It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.