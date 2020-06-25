Advertisement

Man charged after fire injures firefighter

The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March fire.
The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March fire.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities say.

The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March fire.

It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Charleston to host 4th of July celebration

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
City of Charleston to host fireworks celebration on the 4th of July.

News

OTT

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Putnam Graduation

News

146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators. The Derby will run on September 5.

News

Street repair project kicks off in Jackson, Ohio

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As Jackson County, Ohio, prepares for a street repair project with the Ohio Department of Transportation set to take place next summer, the prep work is already underway.

Latest News

Video

Street paving project on the horizon in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 10 hours ago
Prep work is underway for a street project in Jackson, Ohio.

Video

Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Since March desks have sat empty in schools throughout Kentucky, but Wednesday leaders turned their focus on safely reopening districts come this fall.

Video

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Updated: 11 hours ago
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.

Video

Missing man found after more than two days in the woods

Updated: 11 hours ago
A man missing after more than two days in the woods was found in the Quick area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Video

George Washington High seniors graduate Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Seniors at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, celebrate their graduation with a socially distanced ceremony.

News

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Updated: 12 hours ago
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.