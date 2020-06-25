Man released from hospital, transported to jail following standoff and attempted escape

OTTAWA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who had to be arrested twice following a standoff with police and an attempted escape is now behind bars.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, James Mcleese, 46, of Boone County has been released from the hospital and placed in the South Western Regional Jail on felony charges.

The incident began late Monday night as deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Spring Street in Ottawa.

Deputies say Mclesse had active felony warrants for kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mclesse is accused of escaping the patrol car he was been transported in and disarming a deputy on Tuesday. The sheriff’s department also says Mclesse tried to break into nearby homes after he managed to escape police custody.

Officials say Mclesse was injured during his escape attempt. Deputies say the people inside of the home he tried to enter fought back until deputies could arrest Mclesse for a second time.

His bond is set at $500,000.

