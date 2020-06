CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 1,000 people are without power in the Charleston area.

According to AEP, over 1,100 customers lost power around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say it’s estimated to be restored at 5:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.