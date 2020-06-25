Advertisement

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Connecticut Police pulled off a dramatic water rescue Wednesday.

A man was out crabbing when he fell into the water, getting caught at the entrance of a pipe that runs underneath a roadway.

His wife held onto him as she yelled for her iPhone's virtual assistant Siri to call 911.

Dispatch traced the couple to their location and sent officers.

They wrapped a rope around the man and pulled him to safety with the help of his wife.

The Guilford Police Department said there have been three similar incidents there in the last two years.

According Deputy Chief Butch Hyatt, the man ended up suffering a couple of scrapes but sustained no serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some nursing homes in Ky. to reopen Monday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Starting Monday, the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

News

Man released from hospital, transported to jail following standoff and attempted escape

Updated: 24 minutes ago
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, James Mcleese, 46, of Boone County has been released from the hospital and placed in the South Western Regional Jail on felony charges.

Local

Visitations at assisted living facilities to resume

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The state of Kentucky will allow visitations at assisted living and personal care homes starting Monday, June 29.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

Latest News

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,661 cases and 92 deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says 711 cases remain active.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crews to perform emergency repairs to I-77 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bridge goes over US 60

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.