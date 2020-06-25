Some nursing homes in Ky. to reopen Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Some nursing homes in Kentucky have been given the green light to reopen soon, state leaders announced Thursday during a COVID-19 update news conference.

Eric Friedlander, cabinet secretary for Health and Family Services, announced that starting Monday (June 29), the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” Friedlander said in a release.

He announced that starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 14,617 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 280 of which were newly reported Thursday. The governor also reported eight new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 546 victims.

