St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s safe to say the class of 2020 has been through more ups and downs then potentially any other past graduating class. While major events like prom were cancelled, West Virginia has allowed outdoor graduations to resume. But for St. Albans High School seniors, they still find themselves battling with COVID after being told they cannot attend their graduation if they went to Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.

“I was at the school practicing my speech yesterday, I’ve been practicing it last week, I’ve been writing it for months now and they’re not going to allow me to attend graduation,” said graduating senior, Connor Mann.

Mann is valedictorian and student body president for the class of 2020 and is also a group of seniors that went to Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days. Mann said it’s been 11 days since they’ve returned, everyone he stayed with was tested for COVID and came back negative. But school officials said regardless, they cannot attend.

The school posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m., just roughly 24 hours before graduation. The post said that you cannot attend graduation if:

º You have tested positive for COVID-19

º If you were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days (even if you have a negative test)

º If you have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days.

The restrictions were for family, friends and graduates.

Therefore, the group that was not allowed to attend graduation, held their own ceremony on the other side of the Laidley Field gate.

“I mean receiving a fake diploma in the parking lot in the stadium where your peers are receiving theirs, it can be hurtful,” said graduate, Jacob Ranson. “But I’m glad it happened anyway.”

Principal Jeffrey Kelley said there was an uptick in cases within the school which were all believed to be linked back to Myrtle Beach. They found out about the cases on Thursday and with the holiday weekend, were not able to hear advice from health officials until Monday. He said that’s why the decision came so last minute.

“I hate it but our number one priority is safety and we try to be as safe as possible,” Kelley told WSAZ. “We have a unique situation in comparison to other schools around the state and we had to take extra measures. Like I said, it’s unfortunate but it’s got to be safety first.”

“I feel like we’ve kind of been fighting an uphill battle but, I think this kind of teaches us that if you work hard enough, you can make it,” said Mann.

Principal Kelley also said there was a rain date for Saturday but due to other schools not having their graduation ceremonies yet, they couldn’t use it unless it was severe weather.

