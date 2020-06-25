Advertisement

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.(Tori Yorgey)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s safe to say the class of 2020 has been through more ups and downs then potentially any other past graduating class. While major events like prom were cancelled, West Virginia has allowed outdoor graduations to resume. But for St. Albans High School seniors, they still find themselves battling with COVID after being told they cannot attend their graduation if they went to Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.

“I was at the school practicing my speech yesterday, I’ve been practicing it last week, I’ve been writing it for months now and they’re not going to allow me to attend graduation,” said graduating senior, Connor Mann.

Mann is valedictorian and student body president for the class of 2020 and is also a group of seniors that went to Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days. Mann said it’s been 11 days since they’ve returned, everyone he stayed with was tested for COVID and came back negative. But school officials said regardless, they cannot attend.

The school posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m., just roughly 24 hours before graduation. The post said that you cannot attend graduation if:

º You have tested positive for COVID-19

º If you were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days (even if you have a negative test)

º If you have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days.

The restrictions were for family, friends and graduates.

Therefore, the group that was not allowed to attend graduation, held their own ceremony on the other side of the Laidley Field gate.

“I mean receiving a fake diploma in the parking lot in the stadium where your peers are receiving theirs, it can be hurtful,” said graduate, Jacob Ranson. “But I’m glad it happened anyway.”

Principal Jeffrey Kelley said there was an uptick in cases within the school which were all believed to be linked back to Myrtle Beach. They found out about the cases on Thursday and with the holiday weekend, were not able to hear advice from health officials until Monday. He said that’s why the decision came so last minute.

“I hate it but our number one priority is safety and we try to be as safe as possible,” Kelley told WSAZ. “We have a unique situation in comparison to other schools around the state and we had to take extra measures. Like I said, it’s unfortunate but it’s got to be safety first.”

“I feel like we’ve kind of been fighting an uphill battle but, I think this kind of teaches us that if you work hard enough, you can make it,” said Mann.

Principal Kelley also said there was a rain date for Saturday but due to other schools not having their graduation ceremonies yet, they couldn’t use it unless it was severe weather.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

George Washington High seniors graduate Wednesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Seniors at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, celebrate their graduation with a socially distanced ceremony.

News

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

WSAZ Investigates

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest News

Video

COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Scioto County health commissioner links increase in COVID-19 cases to travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Twenty-five percent of Scioto County’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since March have been travel related. Five of those cases were announced on Tuesday, as well as an additional one Wednesday.

News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces economic development

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear spoke to WSAZ one-one-one to talk about an AgTech investment in eastern Kentucky.

News

Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI machine

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI machine

News

Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI theater

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Hospital officials says it's the first of its kind in the eastern United States.

Local

Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown outlined what he calls the ‘flagship document’ that will not only reopen schools but keep schools open during the 2020-2021 semester.