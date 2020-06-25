Advertisement

Street repair project kicks off in Jackson, Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Before you can start any big home improvement project, the prep work must be done. Jackson County, Ohio is preparing for a big project themselves. As a street repair project is set to take place next summer, crew is starting to pave the way now.

Ron Bond can usually be found supervising the water distribution and sewer collection department in Jackson.

In addition to that main job, he’s been helping fix up sidewalks and storm sewers through town. All to prepare for the Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT, to pave their main roads next summer.

“Part of the deal was, if we don’t get the curbs and the storm sewer ready, they won’t do the project,” said Mayor Randy Evans.

Since the city does not have enough money to pay for a contractor to make these essential repairs, Evans had to think of another option.

“We’re making the repairs ourselves in-house, because frankly that’s the only way we can afford to get it done,” he said.

Bond is putting in the extra work, all to see the city look better and help residents, like Judy Byrd, feel safer.

“We just got new sidewalks and I love them,” Byrd said.

It’s a big change from the condition they used to be in.

“They had rocks and they were up and down and you could trip on them. You had to be really careful walking on them,” Byrd said.

Jackson city workers have also incorporated wheelchair accommodations within the sidewalks.

“It’s a nice gradual slope, so they can go up and down it with ease,” Bond said.

It’s all part of fixing up their community inch by inch, looking forward to the final product.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Street paving project on the horizon in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Prep work is underway for a street project in Jackson, Ohio.

Video

Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Since March desks have sat empty in schools throughout Kentucky, but Wednesday leaders turned their focus on safely reopening districts come this fall.

Video

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.

Video

Missing man found after more than two days in the woods

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man missing after more than two days in the woods was found in the Quick area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Latest News

Video

George Washington High seniors graduate Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Seniors at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, celebrate their graduation with a socially distanced ceremony.

News

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.

News

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

WSAZ Investigates

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Video

COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel