Street repair project kicks off in Jackson, Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Before you can start any big home improvement project, the prep work must be done. Jackson County, Ohio is preparing for a big project themselves. As a street repair project is set to take place next summer, crew is starting to pave the way now.

Ron Bond can usually be found supervising the water distribution and sewer collection department in Jackson.

In addition to that main job, he’s been helping fix up sidewalks and storm sewers through town. All to prepare for the Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT, to pave their main roads next summer.

“Part of the deal was, if we don’t get the curbs and the storm sewer ready, they won’t do the project,” said Mayor Randy Evans.

Since the city does not have enough money to pay for a contractor to make these essential repairs, Evans had to think of another option.

“We’re making the repairs ourselves in-house, because frankly that’s the only way we can afford to get it done,” he said.

Bond is putting in the extra work, all to see the city look better and help residents, like Judy Byrd, feel safer.

“We just got new sidewalks and I love them,” Byrd said.

It’s a big change from the condition they used to be in.

“They had rocks and they were up and down and you could trip on them. You had to be really careful walking on them,” Byrd said.

Jackson city workers have also incorporated wheelchair accommodations within the sidewalks.

“It’s a nice gradual slope, so they can go up and down it with ease,” Bond said.

It’s all part of fixing up their community inch by inch, looking forward to the final product.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.