TRAFFIC ALERT | Crews to perform emergency repairs to I-77 bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways will be performing emergency repairs to the I-77 bridge in Charleston Thursday afternoon.

The bridge goes over US 60, near Daniel Boone Park.

The northbound slow lane of I-177 will be shut down until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution.

