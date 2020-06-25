TRAFFIC ALERT | Crews to perform emergency repairs to I-77 bridge
The bridge goes over US 60
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways will be performing emergency repairs to the I-77 bridge in Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The bridge goes over US 60, near Daniel Boone Park.
The northbound slow lane of I-177 will be shut down until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution.
