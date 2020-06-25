Visitations at assisted living facilities to resume

Frankfort, Ky. (WSAZ) - The state of Kentucky will allow visitations at assisted living and personal care homes starting Monday, June 29.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander made the announcement Thursday.

Officials say group activities with 10 or fewer peopole in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments will also resume.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Secretary Friedlander, adding that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).

