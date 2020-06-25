Wheeling golfer takes lead into final round of WV Open

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thadd Obecny of Wheeling will take a 3 stroke lead into the final round of the West Virginia Open at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Obecny shot a 2 under par 70 at the Cobb Course and leads four golfers tied at even par.

WV Senior Open Champion Pat Carter is 4 strokes behind at 1 over par.

Pro Christian Brand is one stroke behind Carter at 2 over par.

11-time WV Open Champion David Bradshaw is 7 strokes behind at 4 over par.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.