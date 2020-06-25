Advertisement

W.Va. drivers adjust to new DMV practices

All West Virginia DMV offices will reopen for appointments starting Monday.
All West Virginia DMV offices will reopen for appointments starting Monday.(WSAZ)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will reopen all of its regional offices on Monday to drivers for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will only be allowed in an office with an appointment that can be scheduled on the DMV website or by calling 304-558-3938.

That appointment requirement surprised many drivers looking to get a new license or renew a registration at the Teays Valley office on Thursday.

“It was just a shock when he said, ‘no you need an appointment,‘” Robin Hayes said. “When you work five days per week and you’ve got one day off to cram in everything, it’s just kind of frustrating because then it doesn’t go right.”

Hayes said she was given the option to renew her truck registration at the self-serve kiosk or multiple other government locations, but it was inconvenient not being able to renew it at the DMV as she usually does.

The DMV is trying to make it easier for drivers who might not have time to wait to schedule an appointment. All West Virginia drivers licenses and vehicle registrations that expired after March 1, 2020, have been extended to Aug. 1, 2020. Drivers permits and medical certification have also been extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

That extension is important for drivers like Carl Cremeans who had to wait three weeks to get the first available appointment.

“If I didn’t take this appointment for two o’clock, I would have been waiting longer than I am now and my licenses are actually dead this month,” Cremeans said. “I wish they could make it easier and I wouldn’t be so paranoid about it. Make it quicker so I can go about my business to have what I need to have done.”

The limited appointments and wait to open all offices was to make sure proper protective equipment and social distancing could be followed, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. Thirteen offices are currently taking driver’s license skills test appointments, and appointments for new titles and license plates will not be available at all locations until July 21.

“I want to personally thank all of our customers for their patience and Gov. Jim Justice for his leadership and support as we worked to make sure each office was upgraded to comply with state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frazier said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fireworks sales booming across the region

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Fireworks sales are booming across the region as COVID-19 canceled public celebrations.

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | Signed, Sealed and Stashed Away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
For some people in southern Ohio, the wait for mail and packages has lasted several years.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Preview of WSAZ Investigation: Signed, Sealed & Stashed Away

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Some nursing homes in Ky. to reopen Monday to visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Starting Monday, the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

Latest News

News

Man released from hospital, transported to jail following standoff and attempted escape

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, James Mcleese, 46, of Boone County has been released from the hospital and placed in the South Western Regional Jail on felony charges.

Local

Visitations at assisted living facilities to resume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The state of Kentucky will allow visitations at assisted living and personal care homes starting Monday, June 29.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,661 cases and 92 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says 711 cases remain active.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crews to perform emergency repairs to I-77 bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
The bridge goes over US 60

First Look At Four

Cooking with The Wild Ramp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Devyn Messinger with The Wild Ramp shows us an easy recipe on First Look at Four.