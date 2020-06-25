W.Va. drivers adjust to new DMV practices

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will reopen all of its regional offices on Monday to drivers for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will only be allowed in an office with an appointment that can be scheduled on the DMV website or by calling 304-558-3938.

That appointment requirement surprised many drivers looking to get a new license or renew a registration at the Teays Valley office on Thursday.

“It was just a shock when he said, ‘no you need an appointment,‘” Robin Hayes said. “When you work five days per week and you’ve got one day off to cram in everything, it’s just kind of frustrating because then it doesn’t go right.”

Hayes said she was given the option to renew her truck registration at the self-serve kiosk or multiple other government locations, but it was inconvenient not being able to renew it at the DMV as she usually does.

The DMV is trying to make it easier for drivers who might not have time to wait to schedule an appointment. All West Virginia drivers licenses and vehicle registrations that expired after March 1, 2020, have been extended to Aug. 1, 2020. Drivers permits and medical certification have also been extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

That extension is important for drivers like Carl Cremeans who had to wait three weeks to get the first available appointment.

“If I didn’t take this appointment for two o’clock, I would have been waiting longer than I am now and my licenses are actually dead this month,” Cremeans said. “I wish they could make it easier and I wouldn’t be so paranoid about it. Make it quicker so I can go about my business to have what I need to have done.”

The limited appointments and wait to open all offices was to make sure proper protective equipment and social distancing could be followed, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. Thirteen offices are currently taking driver’s license skills test appointments, and appointments for new titles and license plates will not be available at all locations until July 21.

“I want to personally thank all of our customers for their patience and Gov. Jim Justice for his leadership and support as we worked to make sure each office was upgraded to comply with state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frazier said.

