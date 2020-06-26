Advertisement

$10K grants available for small businesses in West Virginia

Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.
Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a major lifeline for small businesses in the state left struggling because of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$150 million dollars of CARES Act funding will be dedicated to the states 15,000 small businesses, Gov. Justice says.

“If we take care of a bigger business and we send a bigger business $25 or $50,000 it will get lost instantly. But our small, small businesses - the ones that are employing five to 35 people - they are the backbone of everything we do in this state,” Gov. Justice said. “If we are able to help them and reward them and keep them going, more power to us.”

Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

Gov. Justice says up to $10,000 in grant funding is available per business with ‘very few strings attached.’

Officials did not announce the date when small businesses can begin applying for grants.

The federal government gave West Virginia $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.

Gov. Justice says in addition to that, $970,811,611.79 in other grants from the federal government have also been received.

Friday, Gov. Justice broke down how the additional CARES Act money will be spent.

The money will be distributed as follow:

  • Local government: $200m
  • Small businesses: $150 m
  • Fairmont Hospital: $10 m
  • COVID-19 related highway projects: $100m
  • Local public service districts: $25m
  • Reimburse contingency fund: $16m
  • State covid-19 expense reimbursement $57m
  • Workfoce WV 2020: $287m
  • Workforce WV 2021: $400m

