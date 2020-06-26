Advertisement

14-month-old girl becomes newest COVID-19 case in Boyd County

A 14-month-old girl is the latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Boyd County, Kentucky.
A 14-month-old girl is the latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Boyd County, Kentucky.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A 14-month-old girl is the latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the case is related to travel.

The toddler is in home isolation at this time.

Health officials say this marks the 11th travel-related case in the county since June 18. Four of the cases have been 7 years old or younger.

The latest case brings the total number of cases in the county to 64. There have been three deaths.

