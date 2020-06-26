14-month-old girl becomes newest COVID-19 case in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A 14-month-old girl is the latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the case is related to travel.

The toddler is in home isolation at this time.

Health officials say this marks the 11th travel-related case in the county since June 18. Four of the cases have been 7 years old or younger.

The latest case brings the total number of cases in the county to 64. There have been three deaths.

