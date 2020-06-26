Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the new cases were identified as part of the pop up testing that was held at Compass Health Care Center last Wednesday.

Contact tracing and quarantine protocol is being conducted by the health departments for the new positive cases.

As of Thursday, the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility reported it still has three employees that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and there are 11 inmates currently in quarantine. Three other inmates are awaiting test results.

Currently 33 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County.

20 of the 33 patients have recovered from the virus, officials say.

The new cases come the same week as the Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin linked an increase in coronavirus cases in the county to travel.

