Advertisement

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.(Chris Hollo/Circle)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

The performance at the empty venue will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Kick-off summer with Keb' Mo' and Brad Paisley! Be a part of a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, June 27...

Posted by Circle All Access on Monday, June 22, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fireworks and PTSD

Updated: 14 minutes ago
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020 one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those that have PTSD.

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

News

Fireworks celebrations unforeseen effects on veterans

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020 one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those that have PTSD.

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

Latest News

News

Movie theaters try to attract customers without summer blockbusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ticket prices have been lowered to just $4, and classic summer movies are returning to the theater.

News

Cabell-Huntington Health Department seeing ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The agency says it “has seen a significant increase in cases” since June 15, adding that they’re “associated with resident and nonresident travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee and group events, including family gatherings.”

Local

$10K grants available for small businesses in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

News

14-month-old girl becomes newest COVID-19 case in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say this marks the 11th travel-related case in the county since June 18. Four of the cases have been 7 years old or younger.

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.