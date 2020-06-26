Buffalo High School celebrates Class of 2020

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Buffalo High School celebrated its Class of 2020 Thursday night.

Seniors gathered on the football field, all while social distancing, and officially conquered their life milestone known as high school.

To make things even better, on July 18 they will get their prom night at the high school -- all in an attempt to bring some kind of normalcy back to their lives during the pandemic.

WSAZ will be following other graduations in Putnam County through Monday night and livestreaming the

