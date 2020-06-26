Advertisement

Cabell-Huntington Health Department seeing ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports it is seeing a ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports it is seeing a ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports it’s seeing a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting 108 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

It says it “has seen a significant increase in cases” since June 15, adding that they’re “associated with resident and nonresident travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee and group events, including family gatherings.”

According to the agency, from June 15 through June 25, 35 cases have been reported in Cabell County. That’s compared with 27 cases reported during the first two weeks of April.

“Investigation of the recent Cabell County cases shows low adherence to the recommended practices, especially distancing and face covering,” the agency said in a release.

It recommends people adhere to social distancing guidelines, wash their hands frequently and wear facial coverings in public when possible. The agency also advises against nonessential travel and working from home when possible.

