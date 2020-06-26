COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,712 cases, 92 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 161,867 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,712 total cases and 92 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

713 cases are still considered active, officials say.

1,907 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (424/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (104/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (54/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (278/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (39/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (30/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (148/14), Monroe (9/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (59/13), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (44/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (61/4), Wyoming (7/0).

