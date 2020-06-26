Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,712 cases, 92 deaths

713 cases are still considered active, officials say.
713 cases are still considered active, officials say.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 161,867 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,712 total cases and 92 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

713 cases are still considered active, officials say.

1,907 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (424/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (104/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (54/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (278/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (39/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (30/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (148/14), Monroe (9/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (59/13), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (44/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (61/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Woman taken to hospital after getting hit by car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A woman was taken to the hospital after deputies say a man drove his car through a yard and hit her, along with two cars, a riding mower and gas meter.

Local

Man arrested on murder and arson charges in connection to firefighter’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man has been arrested for murder and arson in connection to a firefighter’s death.

News

Amber Alert issued for 1-year old girl in Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state of Ohio after a year-old was abducted late Thursday.

News

Officials at Johns Hopkins react to Slemp resignation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Thursday, officials from Dr. Slemp’s alma mater Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, one of the leading institutions in the study of and fight against COVID-19, said in a statement they were “stunned and troubled” that she was asked to resign.

Latest News

News

Marshall student returns to home empty and destroyed

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Marshall University student was left having to start from scratch, after his house was robbed and ransacked. His stolen musical instruments alone cost thousands of dollars.

News

Roane County officials hold town hall forum on EMS funding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Residents and officials got together to discuss funding they say could mean the difference between life and death.

Video

Buffalo High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Seniors at Buffalo High School celebrated a milestone in their lives during a socially distanced graduation in Putnam County, West Virginia.

Video

Roane County EMS funding subject of town hall meeting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Roane County EMS funding subject of town hall meeting

News

Buffalo High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Seniors gathered on the football field, all while social distancing, and officially conquered their life milestone known as high school.

Video

Health officials: It’s time to vaccinate your children

Updated: 13 hours ago
Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says parents need to keep up with vaccinations for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.