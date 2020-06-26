Advertisement

Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA

Nurse Micki Gassell, left, from Childrens Hospital, administers a nasal swab test for COVID-19 to Julie Pelegrin, who works in the State Capitol in legal services, as lawmakers try to wrap up the 2020 session Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration’s latest high court filing came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

Some 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

