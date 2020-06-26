Advertisement

Fireworks celebrations’ unforeseen effects on veterans

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jared Thomas served his country as an ammunition specialist in Afghanistan.

“When I was in Bagram, we would get mortared all the time. We were constantly running to the bomb shelters,” Thomas said.

After his tour of duty, there’s not a day that goes by that his time in the Middle East doesn’t impact his life. PTSD, depression, and anxiety are some of the things he brought home with him, but he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

“I was fighting for this freedom, this opportunity this independence of what we have but, it’s almost a catch-22 because we are out here celebrating, but its also a reminder,” Thomas said.

Thomas has loved fireworks ever since he was a kid. Now he sells them at a TNT tent at the Walmart in Barboursville.

"Veterans love fireworks. It's an opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July and what we fought for," Thomas said.

With the limited number of public celebrations this year, more people are expected to have backyard shows of their own. Thomas believes it’s a good idea to talk with your neighbors who’ve served about your plans.

“You get some of the bigger fireworks. You get some of the bigger explosions and the noise, and it can bring some of those unfavorable feelings again. This is like this for a lot of my brothers and sisters in arms,” Thomas said.

“If you have a certain comfort level with the neighbor and you know they struggle with PTSD or anxiety, it can just be personal courtesy to say, ‘this is my plan, and this is when maybe we will do it,' ” said Dr. Lauren Davidson, a clinical psychologist.

