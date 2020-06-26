Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has forced out the commissioner of his public health bureau, hours after he publicly questioned the accuracy of the state’s coronavirus data and detailed growing outbreaks in about a dozen counties. The abrupt resignation of Cathy Slemp, who was also the state health officer, on Wednesday came after the Republican governor vented during a news conference that West Virginia’s active virus caseload may have been overstated. Slemp, who was a regular feature of the governor’s daily virus news conferences, has decades of public health experience. Meanwhile, at least 72 cases in 11 counties have been linked to tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 70 cases have been linked to church services in three counties.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has received a $550,000 payment from a German firm related to a car emissions-rigging scandal. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the payment Wednesday from auto parts and technology company Bosch. German automaker Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to pass U.S. smog tests. Morrisey had accused Bosch of helping to skirt state consumer protection laws through the automakers’ use of its technology. Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers’ cars starting in 2008. Morrisey reached a $2.65 million settlement in 2018 with Volkswagen and its Audi and Porsche brands.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaac Sponaugle has conceded the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general to labor lawyer Sam Petsonk, capping a close race decided by fewer than 200 votes weeks after election day. Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount on the race, though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly. Petsonk declared victory in the election last week as the final counties turned in results showing showing he pulled ahead by a 145-vote margin. He is now set to face incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the November elections. Morrisey ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s capital city is planning on helping out the state’s green thumbs with a free compost giveaway later this month. Charleston officials said Tuesday that the giveaway is set for June 27 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the city’s composting facility on Hannah Drive. The city says workers will help load the compost into trailers and trucks. Officials are welcoming businesses and residents to the giveaway, saying there’s no limit on the amount of compost a person can take. Appointments can also be made to pick up compost on other days. More information can be found on the city’s website.