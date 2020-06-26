Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he's declining to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues. State health officials say the state’s active caseload has increased by 28% over the last two weeks as outbreaks emerged at churches and after travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Republican governor said the spikes did not yet warrant slowing down his reopening strategy, which on Monday allowed for sporting events with spectators to resume. He says he will listen to his health experts. At least 90 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and about 2,570 have test positive since the outbreak began.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Mountain Party has nominated Danny Lutz in the governor’s race. The retired Air Force major was nominated during the Mountain Party’s state convention conducted by video conference Saturday. Lutz will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot opposite incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic nominee Ben Salango, a Kanawha County commissioner. Lutz previously lost in the 2nd District race for U.S. House in 2018 and in a state House of Delegates race in 2014.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An elementary school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia. Fourth grader Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest. The entry was chosen from among more than 3,500 students statewide. It will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s public service announcement. Rivesville Middle School eighth grader Dakota Niebergau in Marion County and St. Paul Catholic School eighth grader Mia Pietranon in Weirton were named state runners-up.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — During a national debate about law enforcement, a police department in a tiny West Virginia city has unveiled a gift from the federal government: a massive mine-resistant vehicle. The Moundsville Police Department debuted the 2019 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to local media Thursday. The police chief says it could be used for hostage situations in the city of around 8,000 people in the state’s northern panhandle. The vehicle was given to the department at no cost to the city through a federal program. It was first purchased for the U.S. Marines, which says the vehicles were designed during the U.S. war in Iraq to handle roadside bombs.