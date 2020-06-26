Husson’s Pizza in Huntington closes its doors for good

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Husson’s Pizza has served up its final slices of pizza and sub sandwiches at its Huntington location.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday.

The Facebook post read in part, “To all of our customers, we want to thank you for your business at our Huntington location over the years. And we hope to continue to serve you at one of our other locations.”

The closure follows an accident in January when a man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was caught after crashing his SUV into the side of the pizza restaurant.

At the time, officials called the damage done to the building “significant.”

