I-64 West reopening after vehicle fire in Hurricane area
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are reopening Friday evening after a vehicle fire in the Hurricane area.
West Virginia 511 says the incident happened near mile-marker 34.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m.
Drivers are advised to use caution in that area
