Advertisement

I-64 West reopening after vehicle fire in Hurricane area

A vehicle fired temporarily closed the westbound lanes on I-64 in Hurricane.
A vehicle fired temporarily closed the westbound lanes on I-64 in Hurricane.(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are reopening Friday evening after a vehicle fire in the Hurricane area.

West Virginia 511 says the incident happened near mile-marker 34.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution in that area

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Movie theaters try to attract customers without summer blockbusters

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Theaters throughout the Tri-State, including Park Place Stadium Cinema in Charleston, have been doing their part to attract customers -- all without summer blockbusters.

Local

Fireworks and PTSD

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020 one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those that have PTSD.

News

Fireworks celebrations’ unforeseen effects on veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020, one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those who have PTSD.

News

Movie theaters try to attract customers without summer blockbusters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ticket prices have been lowered to just $4, and classic summer movies are returning to the theater.

Latest News

News

Cabell-Huntington Health Department seeing ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The agency says it “has seen a significant increase in cases” since June 15, adding that they’re “associated with resident and nonresident travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee and group events, including family gatherings.”

Local

$10K grants available for small businesses in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

News

14-month-old girl becomes newest COVID-19 case in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say this marks the 11th travel-related case in the county since June 18. Four of the cases have been 7 years old or younger.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

First Look At Four

Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Ryan Owens with Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology.

Video

Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology