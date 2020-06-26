Inmate death investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The death of an inmate is being investigated.

The Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department says at 6:20 Friday morning, the corrections staff at the Lawrence County Jail was alerted that Jacob D. Cochran, 26, from Ironton, was non responsive.

Deputies say the staff immediately began CPR and medical first aid at about 6:36 a.m. EMS was contacted around 6:20 a.m. and arrived around 6:36 a.m.

Cochran was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Lawrence County Coronor’s Office was contacted and his body will be sent to the Montgomery County Coronor’s Office for an autopsy.

Cochran was booked into the jail on May 30.

There’s no word on the cause of his death.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification is investigating.

