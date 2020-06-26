Advertisement

Kenny Hess Wins 87th WV Open

Parkersburg Golfer Wins With Birdie On 18th Hole
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DANIELS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kenny Hess saved the best for last. The Parkersburg golfer hit a fantastic approach shot on the 18th hole at the WV Open that nestled 4 feet from the hole. Moments later, he capped off a round of 66 to win the tournament by one shot over Thaddeus Obecny. Hess had a three round score of -6 and had birdies also on 15 and 16. It’s his first WV Open victory. Here’s what aired Thursday on our WSAZ sportscast.

