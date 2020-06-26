Marshall student returns to home empty and destroyed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it’s playing keys on a piano or lining up for marching band, music has been Jace Casto’s world.

“As a kid he would practice for hours and hours to get every piece perfect; that way he had everything prepared,” says Jace’s mom, Kirstin Casto.

He’s carrying that dedication over to Marshall University, perfecting his craft to one day teach aspiring little ones.

But when Jace returned home from vacation last week, that music was silenced.

“It was one of the worst calls I got from anybody,” Kirstin said, who relived the call she received that evening -- Jace telling her about shattered glass, stolen sentimental belongings, and ultimate fear.

“He feels violated. He doesn’t feel safe to even be alone,” she said.

According to the Huntington Police Department, there are no known suspects at this time.

It’s left his family feeling hopeless.

“I wish there was some way I could take it away from him,” says Jace’s grandmother, Susie Casto.

The one thing he could always depend on to put his mind at ease, was not even there.

“Nine to ten-thousand dollars worth of instruments were sitting underneath his bed and they were stolen,” Kirstin said.

Those instruments weren’t just instruments. They were his one shot to achieving his dream of graduating with a degree in music.

With crumbled sheets of notes, but no instruments to play, Jace’s mom does not know what his future holds.

“That’s what he’s thinking, that he won’t be able to finish after he’s worked so hard and so long to get that degree,” Kirstin said.

On Thursday, the family packed up what had been salvaged. Jace refuses to remain living there, due to the violation of privacy and terror that haunts him.

As his life quickly fell to a minor chord, Kirstin says Jace wishes he could turn back time to offer his help to those robbers if they were really in need.

“Jace doesn’t really have much. He works paycheck to paycheck, but if he knew that a friend in need needed some money and he only had 10 dollars in his bank account, he would give it to them,” she said.

A GoFundMe for Jace has been set up. Kirstin says that any donations will help Jace get back on track financially, and hopefully be able to graduate.

