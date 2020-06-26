Advertisement

Marshall student returns to home empty and destroyed

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it’s playing keys on a piano or lining up for marching band, music has been Jace Casto’s world.

“As a kid he would practice for hours and hours to get every piece perfect; that way he had everything prepared,” says Jace’s mom, Kirstin Casto.

He’s carrying that dedication over to Marshall University, perfecting his craft to one day teach aspiring little ones.

But when Jace returned home from vacation last week, that music was silenced.

“It was one of the worst calls I got from anybody,” Kirstin said, who relived the call she received that evening -- Jace telling her about shattered glass, stolen sentimental belongings, and ultimate fear.

“He feels violated. He doesn’t feel safe to even be alone,” she said.

According to the Huntington Police Department, there are no known suspects at this time.

It’s left his family feeling hopeless.

“I wish there was some way I could take it away from him,” says Jace’s grandmother, Susie Casto.

The one thing he could always depend on to put his mind at ease, was not even there.

“Nine to ten-thousand dollars worth of instruments were sitting underneath his bed and they were stolen,” Kirstin said.

Those instruments weren’t just instruments. They were his one shot to achieving his dream of graduating with a degree in music.

With crumbled sheets of notes, but no instruments to play, Jace’s mom does not know what his future holds.

“That’s what he’s thinking, that he won’t be able to finish after he’s worked so hard and so long to get that degree,” Kirstin said.

On Thursday, the family packed up what had been salvaged. Jace refuses to remain living there, due to the violation of privacy and terror that haunts him.

As his life quickly fell to a minor chord, Kirstin says Jace wishes he could turn back time to offer his help to those robbers if they were really in need.

“Jace doesn’t really have much. He works paycheck to paycheck, but if he knew that a friend in need needed some money and he only had 10 dollars in his bank account, he would give it to them,” she said.

A GoFundMe for Jace has been set up. Kirstin says that any donations will help Jace get back on track financially, and hopefully be able to graduate.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officals at Johns Hopkins react to Slemp resignation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday, officials from Dr. Slemp’s alma mater Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, one of the leading institutions in the study of and fight against COVID-19, said in a statement they were “stunned and troubled” that she was asked to resign.

News

Roane County officials hold town hall forum on EMS funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Residents and officials got together to discuss funding they say could mean the difference between life and death.

Video

Buffalo High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seniors at Buffalo High School celebrated a milestone in their lives during a socially distanced graduation in Putnam County, West Virginia.

Video

Roane County EMS funding subject of town hall meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Roane County EMS funding subject of town hall meeting

Latest News

News

Buffalo High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Seniors gathered on the football field, all while social distancing, and officially conquered their life milestone known as high school.

Video

Health officials: It’s time to vaccinate your children

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says parents need to keep up with vaccinations for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video

W.Va. drivers adjust to new DMV practices

Updated: 4 hours ago
Drivers in West Virginia are required to schedule an appointment in advance of any visits to the DMV.

News

Health officials: It’s time to vaccinate your children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says parents need to keep up with vaccinations. She says the pandemic is a more important time than ever to make sure children are protected from preventable diseases.

News

Fireworks sales booming across the region

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Fireworks sales are booming across the region as COVID-19 canceled public celebrations.

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | Signed, Sealed and Stashed Away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
For some people in southern Ohio, the wait for mail and packages has lasted several years.