Masks now required when traveling with Allegiant Airlines

(WSAZ) -- If you plan to travel through Allegiant Airlines, you will be required to wear a face covering at all times. This includes wearing a face covering at the ticket counter and gate, during boarding and while onboard the aircraft.

Crew members are also required to wear face coverings.

When traveling, you can use your own face covering or a mask provided by the airline in a new complimentary health and safety kits, which are given to every customer prior to departure.

Children ages two and under are not required to wear a face covering.

Those with medical conditions that prevent the use of a face covering must provide physician documentation to the gate agent one hour prior to departure.

Allegiant says the rule is the result of continued cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), guidance from medical experts and thoughtful feedback from customers.

As we reported earlier this week, American Airlines, United and Spirit at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia are also currently requiring masks for passengers.

