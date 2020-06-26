Advertisement

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the pioneers of modern software is getting out of the brick-and-mortar business.

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a blog post. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Most of the company’s stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It says four locations will become experience centers to showcase technology but won’t necessarily sell products.

The tech giant estimates that it reaches 1.2 billion people every month through its online stores.

Microsoft said closing the stores will cost about $450 million in taxes but calls it a smart and strategic decision.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

DC mayor on push for statehood

Updated: moments ago
|
Mayor Muriel Bowser talks on the push to make Washington, D.C. a state.

National

Virus cases hit new daily high; White House task force holds first briefing in 2 months

Updated: moments ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Studio 3

Grilled mahi at The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Chef Michael Jarrouj

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he went on a crime spree shortly after his jail release.

Latest News

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

First Look At Four

Hospice of Huntington 5k goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Phil Nelson and Rob Stanton talk about how the Hospice of Huntington 5k is going virtual.

Video

Grilled mahi at The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Studio 3

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Video

Hospice of Huntington 5k goes virtual

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hospice of Huntington 5k goes virtual