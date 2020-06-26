Movie theaters try to attract customers without summer blockbusters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Movie theaters were allowed to reopen across West Virginia weeks ago, but Park Place Stadium Cinema in Charleston decided to keep its doors closed because there weren’t any new films for people to see.

The theater finally opened on Friday with social distancing practices, protective equipment and capacity restrictions in place. Without any new films, though, only a handful of customers showed up.

“It’s all older films,” general manager Mike Tawney said. “There is nothing new coming out until, it’s looking like August now or maybe even later. We didn’t think people would pay full price for older films.”

That made Park Place’s parent company, GHTC, lower ticket prices to $4 for all showings across its four theaters in our region. It’s also bringing back older summer blockbusters since production companies have delayed releases of this summer’s biggest movies to the holidays or next year.

“It’s really difficult for them to be able to start putting out movies and make the money back,” Tawney said. “It’s one thing to have a movie with a $20 million budget, but to have these blockbusters that are $150 million and $250 million budgets, you have to have those released in theaters on a wide range to make that back.”

Park Place is currently showing “Jaws” and hope to add the classic “Ghostbusters” in the near future, Tawney said.

Customers looking to watch these films in a theater for the first time in decades do have to practice social distancing by wearing masks and sitting apart from others. Theaters have every-other row blocked off and tickets will only be sold for 25 percent of capacity.

“It’s a little inconvenient,” customer Joe Belcher said. “But I also feel a lot safer because you don’t just have access to the drinks and the popcorn.”

All drinks will be poured by employees behind plastic barriers and the self-serve popcorn dispensers are being wiped down between each use. Candy has even been spaced out on display racks.

“Disease, horrible situations in your life, this is two hours away from all of that,” Tawney said. “Once you get in that seat and that screen comes on, that’s two hours that you can just get away.”

“It’s just great to be able to come out and do something again,” Belcher said. “I am excited to be able to see a classic movie that I have never seen it in the theater before. It’s just a great opportunity.”

Tawney said ticket prices will remain at $4 until new movies are released in hopes of getting as many people to the box office as possible.

