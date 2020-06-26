Advertisement

Movie theaters try to attract customers without summer blockbusters

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Movie theaters were allowed to reopen across West Virginia weeks ago, but Park Place Stadium Cinema in Charleston decided to keep its doors closed because there weren’t any new films for people to see.

The theater finally opened on Friday with social distancing practices, protective equipment and capacity restrictions in place. Without any new films, though, only a handful of customers showed up.

“It’s all older films,” general manager Mike Tawney said. “There is nothing new coming out until, it’s looking like August now or maybe even later. We didn’t think people would pay full price for older films.”

That made Park Place’s parent company, GHTC, lower ticket prices to $4 for all showings across its four theaters in our region. It’s also bringing back older summer blockbusters since production companies have delayed releases of this summer’s biggest movies to the holidays or next year.

“It’s really difficult for them to be able to start putting out movies and make the money back,” Tawney said. “It’s one thing to have a movie with a $20 million budget, but to have these blockbusters that are $150 million and $250 million budgets, you have to have those released in theaters on a wide range to make that back.”

Park Place is currently showing “Jaws” and hope to add the classic “Ghostbusters” in the near future, Tawney said.

Customers looking to watch these films in a theater for the first time in decades do have to practice social distancing by wearing masks and sitting apart from others. Theaters have every-other row blocked off and tickets will only be sold for 25 percent of capacity.

“It’s a little inconvenient,” customer Joe Belcher said. “But I also feel a lot safer because you don’t just have access to the drinks and the popcorn.”

All drinks will be poured by employees behind plastic barriers and the self-serve popcorn dispensers are being wiped down between each use. Candy has even been spaced out on display racks.

“Disease, horrible situations in your life, this is two hours away from all of that,” Tawney said. “Once you get in that seat and that screen comes on, that’s two hours that you can just get away.”

“It’s just great to be able to come out and do something again,” Belcher said. “I am excited to be able to see a classic movie that I have never seen it in the theater before. It’s just a great opportunity.”

Tawney said ticket prices will remain at $4 until new movies are released in hopes of getting as many people to the box office as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fireworks and PTSD

Updated: 14 minutes ago
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020 one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those that have PTSD.

News

Fireworks celebrations unforeseen effects on veterans

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With the limited number of public firework celebrations in 2020 one veteran is speaking out about the unforeseen effects of fireworks on those that have PTSD.

News

Cabell-Huntington Health Department seeing ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The agency says it “has seen a significant increase in cases” since June 15, adding that they’re “associated with resident and nonresident travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee and group events, including family gatherings.”

Local

$10K grants available for small businesses in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Any business in existence since February 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

Latest News

News

14-month-old girl becomes newest COVID-19 case in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say this marks the 11th travel-related case in the county since June 18. Four of the cases have been 7 years old or younger.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

First Look At Four

Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Ryan Owens with Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology.

Video

Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pikeville Medical Center talks about neurology

News

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Gallia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The agency reports the patient involved has symptoms, but the case is not related to travel.

Local

Husson’s Pizza in Huntington closes its doors for good

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The closure follows an accident in January when a man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was caught after crashing his SUV into the side of the pizza restaurant.