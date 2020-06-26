New COVID-19 case confirmed in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Friday. The agency reports the patient involved has symptoms, but the case is not related to travel.

Seven cases are confirmed in the county at this time.

County health officials continue to advise people to practice social distancing and to wash their hands frequently. They also suggest wearing a face covering in public, if possible.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.