Officals at Johns Hopkins react to Slemp resignation

West Virginia's top doctor resigned Wednesday.
Dr. Cathy Slemp
Dr. Cathy Slemp(Governor Jim Justice's office)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As WSAZ reported Wednesday the West Virginia’s top doctor resigned after Governor Jim Justice expressed concerns about Dr. Cathy Slemps leadership.

Thursday, officials from Dr. Slemp’s alma mater Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, one of the leading institutions in the study of and fight against COVID-19, said in a statement they were “stunned and troubled” that she was asked to resign.

The Governor's Office had no comment on the statement when reached Wednesday night.

