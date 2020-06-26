Officals at Johns Hopkins react to Slemp resignation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As WSAZ reported Wednesday the West Virginia’s top doctor resigned after Governor Jim Justice expressed concerns about Dr. Cathy Slemps leadership.

Thursday, officials from Dr. Slemp’s alma mater Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, one of the leading institutions in the study of and fight against COVID-19, said in a statement they were “stunned and troubled” that she was asked to resign.

We are stunned and troubled that Dr. Cathy Slemp, the Commissioner of Health in West Virginia and a distinguished graduate of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, was asked to resign.



Here's the full statement.

The Governor's Office had no comment on the statement when reached Wednesday night.

