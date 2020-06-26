West Virginia Governor addresses Slemp resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation Friday during his press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Slemp announced her resignation as the state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health on Thursday.

Governor Justice says numerous things caused his ‘confidence level’ in Slemp to evaporate.

“Dr. Slemp is a good person and I know she has done some good work and we’re very proud of her in this pandemic,” Gov. Justice said. “This is a great big task. There are lots of moving parts and from a stand point of what you expect from me, you expect results, you don’t expect just kindness and effort. You expect results and that’s what I’m going to deliver to you.”

