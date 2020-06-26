West Virginia News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at (304) 346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments.

Top Stories:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he declined to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues.

In Brief:

—MOUNTAIN PARTY-GOVERNOR'S RACE, from Charleston: The West Virginia Mountain Party has nominated Danny Lutz in the governor’s race.

—OPIOIDS-PSA CONTEST, from Charleston: An elementary school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

In Sports:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEAM WITHDRAWS, from Charleston: A team of former West Virginia University players has withdrawn from a summer tournament after one of the athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

