Woman taken to hospital after getting hit by car

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after deputies say a man drove his car through a yard and hit her, along with two cars, a riding mower and gas meter.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says they’re getting warrants for Cameron Burks.

Investigators say there was an altercation in the 7000 block of Teays Valley Road involving Burks and another man.

Deputies say Burks drove his car through the yard of a residence, hitting two parked cars, a riding mower and the gas meter to the residence. A woman was standing in the yard and was also hit by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.