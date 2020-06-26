Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after getting hit by car

Police lights
Police lights(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after deputies say a man drove his car through a yard and hit her, along with two cars, a riding mower and gas meter.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says they’re getting warrants for Cameron Burks.

Investigators say there was an altercation in the 7000 block of Teays Valley Road involving Burks and another man.

Deputies say Burks drove his car through the yard of a residence, hitting two parked cars, a riding mower and the gas meter to the residence. A woman was standing in the yard and was also hit by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

