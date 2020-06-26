WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

6-5-8-6

(six, five, eight, six)

03-11-30-36-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(three, eleven, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $33 million