WV Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
6-5-8-6
(six, five, eight, six)
03-11-30-36-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(three, eleven, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million