Cabell Midland graduation held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Graduates walked across the field turf at Marshall's football stadium at a ceremony that was delayed and moved outdoors due to COVID-19.
Graduates walked across the field turf at Marshall's football stadium at a ceremony that was delayed and moved outdoors due to COVID-19.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School's class of 2020 got their delayed sendoff Friday night, following county rival Huntington High's graduation there the day before.

Classmates who hadn’t seen each other since schools abruptly closed in March were back together one more time as 456 seniors graduated.

“I was afraid we’d have to do it over the computer, and I really didn’t want to have to do that,” graduate Alana Gouin said.

Safety measures included everyone being asked to wear masks and stay spread apart in the 38,227-seat stadium.

After their names were read, they walked across field turf near the north end zone by a line of school administrators and board members.

The new alumni say they were just grateful they were able to have the ceremony in person rather than virtually.

“I’m very grateful for it,” graduate Garrett Edwards said. “I honestly didn’t think we’d have one.”

The class of 2020 learned in an unprecedented way that life doesn’t always work out the way you expect. Graduates say overcoming this chapter of adversity will only help as they move forward.

“This has changed everybody’s lives,” Edwards said. “We are going to have to live life differently. We’ll have to take challenges and work through them and know we’ve been through harder times. It’ll get harder, but we just have to work through it.”

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert was the guest speaker at both Midland and Huntington High’s graduations.

