COVID-19 W.Va. | One more death reported

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed a 93rd COVID-19-related death in the state.

Health officials say an 82-year-old man from Greenbrier County has passed away.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 164,593 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,761 total cases and 93 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (429/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (109/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (57/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (215/5), Kanawha (282/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (67/5), Wyoming (7/0).

