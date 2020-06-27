First Warning Forecast | Storm risk returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As humidity cranks up, along with a few passing systems, storms will be in the forecast through the weekend time frame and into the start of next week. However, there will still be dry hours each day.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and warm temperatures around the 70-degree mark. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s. While some breaks for sun are expected during the afternoon, clouds will be more often than not throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms are likely, primarily during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a few strong storms remaining possible. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will see a few showers and storms during the morning hours, followed by more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a high in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms still possible. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

A summery pattern sets up from Wednesday through Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with the chance for a pop-up shower, but most hours of the days will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s each day with continued high humidity.

