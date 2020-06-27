Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Sunday showers, then heating up into new week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday which will keep temperatures down. However, as storm chances diminish day by day through the week ahead, temperatures will start to heat back up into the Fourth of July weekend.

Spotty showers are possible Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight. The breeze will begin to die down after sunset.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will see showers and scattered storms, with a few strong storms possible. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats from any strong storm. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will see showers and storms common during the morning hours, followed by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a high in the low 80s. A few strong storms are possible, with heavy rain and gusty winds again being the main threats.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms still around. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of a few isolated showers, most hours of the days will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat really returns Friday and Saturday as both days will see highs around 90 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions.

