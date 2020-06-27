Advertisement

Girl killed in shooting

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says an 11-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting overnight.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says an 11-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting overnight.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old girl has died after being shot overnight, the Jackson County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened at the Fisher Mobile Home Park in the Cottageville area.

Deputies said the girl was severely injured when they arrived on scene and was flown to the hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation and deputies said charges will likely be filed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died after being hit by a train in Kanawha City.

News

Poca High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Poca High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Friday night.

Video

Poca High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Poca High School in Putnam County, West Virginia, celebrated its class of 2020 Friday night.

Video

Cabell Midland High School graduation held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cabell Midland High School celebrated its graduates Friday night as 456 seniors received their diplomas.

Latest News

Video

Helping keep small businesses on track in W.Va.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Any business in existence since Feb. 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

News

Ohio price gouging bill

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dave Yost says the Ohio state Senate has proposed a bill that would help protect consumers from skyrocketing prices during emergencies.

News

Cabell Midland graduation held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Cabell Midland High School's class of 2020 got their delayed sendoff Friday night, following Huntington High's graduation there the day before.

Video

Residents share frustration after ongoing high-water problems

Updated: 12 hours ago
People who live in the unincorporated city of Rand, West Virginia, say they're fed up with the constant flooding.

Video

Hometown Hero: Nancy Dishman

Updated: 12 hours ago
Heart problems did not stop this week's WSAZ Hometown Hero from giving to people who need it most.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nancy Dishman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Heart problems did not stop this week's WSAZ Hometown Hero from giving to people who need it most.