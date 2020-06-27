Girl killed in shooting

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old girl has died after being shot overnight, the Jackson County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened at the Fisher Mobile Home Park in the Cottageville area.

Deputies said the girl was severely injured when they arrived on scene and was flown to the hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation and deputies said charges will likely be filed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.