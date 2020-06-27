Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew he had to do more. Following George Floyd’s tragic death in Minneapolis, Berry, one of only two Black general managers in the NFL, pledged to donate $8,460 to a defense fund in Floyd's honor if at least 50 employees signed up for or donated to a social activism cause. In one day, the challenge was met and Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched every dollar raised. The Browns have already raised over $185,000. Now Berry is asking fans and players to do more in a “Be The Solution” initiative launched by the team.

UNDATED (AP) — World TeamTennis says Venus Williams has committed to play in its three-week season that starts July 12. Williams will be a member of the Washington Kastles. That is one of nine teams that will gather at a resort in West Virginia. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country, but the WTT decided to bring everyone to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 500 spectators will be allowed for each match at a 2,500-seat outdoor court. The 40-year-old Williams owns seven Grand Slam singles titles and won another 14 major trophies in doubles with her sister, Serena.