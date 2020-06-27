Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Nancy Dishman

By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For Nancy Dishman, taking care of people who need it most has become a way of life.

She, with the help of local vendors and neighbors help fill blessing boxes to provide things that people in need ... need the most.

“It’s a good way of recycling,” Dishman said. “Clothes you no longer need, clothes you no longer wear.”

Dishman says she does what she can to provide the little things, from personal hygiene items to homemade sleeping mats and no matter what, she says she doesn’t deserve the credit alone.

“There are so many that is helping through the blessing boxes, I couldn’t even name them all,” Dishman said.

But when she went to the hospital with heart issues due to A-fib, the many close to her noticed that no matter what, she couldn’t stop giving back.

“So the day she got out of the hospital, she went back to those blessing boxes and she just kept giving even though she has her own sickness that she’s dealing with but that didn’t stop her from giving back to people who need it most,” friend Jamie Webb said.

“I think this is good medicine, and it makes me feel better,” Dishman said.

And all while showing that she has the heart to care for others in the community.

