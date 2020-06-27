Hood Realty Beats Goldsmit-Sydnor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It might have taken some time but some of the sounds of summer are back. Little league baseball and softball are starting to play their schedules as we are almost to July. WSAZ stopped by the game between Hood Realty and Goldsmit-Sydnor Saturday afternoon at the Huntington Little League fields as Hood won it by a final of 8-1. We’d love to get to as many little league games as possible this summer so email your schedule to jim.treacy@wsaz.com and we hope to see you at the ballpark.

