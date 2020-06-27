Advertisement

Man charged after gun goes off; killing niece

A man is facing charges after deputies say he was cleaning a gun that went off and killed his 11-year-old niece.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a gun he was cleaning discharged and killed his 11-year-old niece.

Jackson County deputies say Andrew Scott Jackson, 36, told them he was cleaning a gun at a home in the Cottageville area where he allegedly admitted to negligently discharging the weapon.

Court documents say the bullet hit Jackson’s hand then hit his niece in the chest.

Deputies say Jackson is a convicted felon from an August 2009 drug charge and was not to own or possess a firearm. Jackson reportedly told deputies it wasn’t his gun, but his mother’s, and he regularly cleans it for her.

When deputies talked to Jackson’s mother, the young girl’s grandmother, she told them Jackson had been told by several relatives to not mess with a gun when children are in the same room.

A criminal complaint says two 12-year-old boys, including the girl’s brother, were also in the home at the time.

Deputies say Jackson’s mom then told them that this wasn’t the first time he had negligently discharged the gun. She claims about a month ago Jackson set off the same gun and bullet nearly hit her head. Deputies say she told them she even had powder burns to her face.

Jackson is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

