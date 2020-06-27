Advertisement

Ohio price gouging bill

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - COVID 19 has changed the way many of us had to think about life

“Take hand sanitizer at the prices they are right now. Do you pay for hand sanitizer or go out and buy food?” said Ohio resident Ted Vaughan.

Vaughan says he never spends more than a few bucks on hand sanitizer. But since the pandemic started, basic necessities like this have been flying off the shelves and difficult to find -- leaving him and others having to pay more than usual.

“I’ve seen at a store, an eight ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $14.99,” Vaughan said.

But since he lives in Ohio, he's not protected from cases of price gouging.

“What we’re looking for are people who are abusing the system and playing not only the availability of the product but on people’s fears,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost says the state Senate has proposed a bill that would help protect consumers, like Vaughan, from skyrocketing prices during emergencies.

Just last week, the Ohio Attorney General sued an Athens couple after he said they sold eight ounce bottles of hand sanitizer on Amazon originally priced around $4 and selling them for about $40 a piece.

Communications Director Bethany McCorkle, says Yost was able to file the lawsuit because he believes the couple violated the state’s Consumer Sales Protection Act by unfairly inflating prices in response to increased demands during the national health crisis.

If this proposed Senate bill is passed, the attorney general says it would be much easier to crackdown on price gouging.

“It allows the attorney general to identify goods and services that are in short supply. In this case, it was N95 masks and hand sanitizer,” Yost said.

He says the process can then transition into limiting the amount of goods sold to each consumer, hypothetically saying “OK, at a retail level, we’re going to limit you, to say, two bottles of hand sanitizer per consumer transaction,” Yost said.

By limiting the amount of high-demand items a person can buy would help people like Vaughan have a better chance of protecting his health without having to break the bank.

“I’ve got some cardiac issues and ya know that plays a big part in how you take care of yourself,” Vaughan said.

But while he waits for the bill to pass, he’ll keep looking for reasonable prices.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

