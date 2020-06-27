Overheated charger sparks house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - An overheated phone charger is to blame for a fire at a home in Lawrence County, Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Fayette Township Fire Department say when the homeowners got home, they found the house filled with smoke.

After the fire was out, crews were able to determine that the fire started after a phone charger was left on the bed and overheated.

The department is urging people to remember anytime you are not using a charger, to unplug it or leave it on a surface that is not as combustible.

They say the fire also serves as a reminder to leave doors shut, especially when you’re sleeping.

The fire was contained to one room because the door was shut and the fire was not able to spread through the rest of the house.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.