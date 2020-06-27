Pedestrian killed by train

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said one person has died after being struck by a train overnight.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. on the train tracks near the intersection of South Park Road and Chesterfield Avenue, according to police. A CSX Train traveling west hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.

Charleston Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time as they work to notify their family.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Charleston Traffic Division.

