Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by train

Charleston Police say one person has died after being struck by a train overnight.
Charleston Police say one person has died after being struck by a train overnight.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said one person has died after being struck by a train overnight.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. on the train tracks near the intersection of South Park Road and Chesterfield Avenue, according to police. A CSX Train traveling west hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.

Charleston Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time as they work to notify their family.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Charleston Traffic Division.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Poca High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Poca High School was among the latest schools in our region to celebrate its graduating seniors Friday night.

Video

Poca High School celebrates Class of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Poca High School in Putnam County, West Virginia, celebrated its class of 2020 Friday night.

Video

Cabell Midland High School graduation held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Updated: 8 hours ago
Cabell Midland High School celebrated its graduates Friday night as 456 seniors received their diplomas.

Video

Helping keep small businesses on track in W.Va.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Any business in existence since Feb. 29 with five to 35 employees will be eligible to apply for a grant.

Latest News

News

Ohio price gouging bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dave Yost says the Ohio state Senate has proposed a bill that would help protect consumers from skyrocketing prices during emergencies.

News

Cabell Midland graduation held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Cabell Midland High School's class of 2020 got their delayed sendoff Friday night, following Huntington High's graduation there the day before.

Video

Residents share frustration after ongoing high-water problems

Updated: 10 hours ago
People who live in the unincorporated city of Rand, West Virginia, say they're fed up with the constant flooding.

Video

Hometown Hero: Nancy Dishman

Updated: 11 hours ago
Heart problems did not stop this week's WSAZ Hometown Hero from giving to people who need it most.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nancy Dishman

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Heart problems did not stop this week's WSAZ Hometown Hero from giving to people who need it most.

News

Residents share frustration after ongoing high-water problems

Updated: 11 hours ago
People who live in the unincorporated city of Rand, West Virginia, say they’re fed up with the constant flooding.